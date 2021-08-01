Rep. Axne supports, Reps. Feenstra and Hinson oppose new Articles of Impeachment against President Trump

In a statement, Democrat Cindy Axne said "the blood of five Americans is on the president's hands."

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — Iowa Congresswoman Cindy Axne has signed on to a U.S. House resolution asking for Articles of Impeachment against President Donald Trump ahead of President-Elect Joe Biden's inauguration on Jan. 20.

Axne urged the Cabinet and Vice President Mike Pence on Thursday to work towards invoking the 25th Amendment, which would essentially remove Trump from office and place Pence as acting president.

In a Friday statement, the congresswoman said, "I did so because the President's actions and rhetoric clearly pose a grave threat to our nation's citizens and our democracy."

In the wake of Trump supporters' invasion of the U.S. Capitol, two Cabinet members have resigned, making it unclear whether invoking the 25th Amendment would be successful.

The vice president has reportedly declined to take this route.

The House impeached Trump in December 2019, but the Senate voted to acquit.

"I do not make this decision lightly, but President Trump has the blood of five Americans - including one Capitol Police officer - on his hands," Axne's Friday statement said.

Today, I signed on to this resolution drafted by @davidcicilline:https://t.co/qqNG6CH4uj — Rep. Cindy Axne (@RepCindyAxne) January 8, 2021

Rep. Randy Feenstra, a Republican, released a statement Friday afternoon opposing impeachment proceedings.

We are at a critical point in time in our nation’s history -- a time where both parties need to come together for the good of the American people. Any effort by the House to impeach President Trump will only deepen divisions, and I will strongly oppose any attempt to remove the president from office before the end of his term.

Moving forward, Congress should be focused on addressing the many serious issues facing our nation and avoid divisive political acts in the waning days of the Administration. My main priority will always be delivering results for the people of Iowa’s 4th District by giving farmers, small business owners, and families a seat at the table.

Republican Rep. Ashley Hinson said she would also be against another set of impeachment proceedings.

"We don't need any further division right now," Hinson said.