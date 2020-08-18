US Navy members assist in storm cleanup

Crew members from the PCU Iowa SSN 797 submarine arrived in Iowa Monday.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa received some extra hands and feet this week as storm cleanup continues: crew members from the PCU Iowa SSN 797 submarine.

Traveling from Groton, Conn., they arrived on Monday.

"We're just here to work, try to help out and clean up the best we can," said Chief Mark Shipley.

"We're here to help them."

Crew members will travel to Cedar Rapids on Thursday and will stay until Sunday to support local relief efforts.