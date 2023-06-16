x
USS Iowa christening to take place Saturday

Former Iowa First Lady Christie Vilsack is sponsor of the boat.
Credit: USS Iowa
USS Iowa

IOWA, USA — The newest U.S. Navy submarine, the USS Iowa,  will be christened Saturday. 

Former Iowa First Lady Christie Vilsack is sponsor of the boat. 

Christening is the third of five major events in a ship's life, as she becomes a U.S. Fighting vessel. 

This christening is the boat's next phase, before entering the fleet. 

The ceremony is taking place at the Electric Boat Shipyard in Groton Connecticut, at 9:00am Iowa time. 

There are watch parties throughout Iowa. For more information, click here.

