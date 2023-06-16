USS Iowa christening to take place Saturday

Former Iowa First Lady Christie Vilsack is sponsor of the boat.

IOWA, USA — The newest U.S. Navy submarine, the USS Iowa, will be christened Saturday.

Christening is the third of five major events in a ship's life, as she becomes a U.S. Fighting vessel.

This christening is the boat's next phase, before entering the fleet.

The ceremony is taking place at the Electric Boat Shipyard in Groton Connecticut, at 9:00am Iowa time.