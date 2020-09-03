VA stepping up coronavirus monitoring at Iowa medical facilities

Three Iowans have tested positive for the disease

DES MOINES, Iowa — With the news that three Iowans have tested positive for COVID-19, otherwise known as the coronavirus, the VA Central Iowa Health Care System (VA CIHCS) is actively planning, preparing, and taking action to control and prevent the spread of the virus. Several changes have been implemented at Iowa VA medical facilities as a result.

As a precaution to protect the community, VA Central Iowa Health Care System Medical Center and Community-Based Outpatient Clinics are following the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommendations.

If an Iowa veteran has appointment scheduled within the next 14 days at any one of the facilities, and the veteran has traveled outside of the United States in the last 30 days or has been in contact with anyone who has traveled outside of the United States and the veteran has signs of illness, that individual needs to contact his or her VA medical provider ahead of a scheduled appointment.

VA Central Iowa HCS is recommending that any veteran who has a previously scheduled appointment to call ahead first. In some cases, appointments may either be conducted over the phone or utilizing the VA’s “Telehealth” technology or may be rescheduled.

Updated Visitor Protocol at VA NWIHCS Locations

All individuals entering a VA Central Iowa Health Care System Medical Center, Community-Based Outpatient Clinic or other facilities, will be screened for travel and wellness upon arrival. Further, entry into the VA Central Iowa HCS and CLC will be restricted (please follow posted directions) Additionally, visitors will be limited within the facility beginning at 7:30 a.m. on Monday, March 9.

Hospital Visitor Restrictions

To protect the health of veterans, families and staff, effective March 9th, 2020, the following will be implemented to the VA Central Iowa Health Care System facilities in response to the increase of viral illnesses in our community.

Within the VA Central Iowa HCS and the Community Living Center:

One caregiver per patient

Children will only be allowed if there are no other alternatives for their care and they are asymptomatic

Children must remain in patient room.

Additionally, the VA Central Iowa Community Living Center will implement Coronavirus screening for all visitors. Visitors are asked to stop at the front desk to answer questions about your health and do not proceed till you have been signed in and received a Visitor Sticker.

Veterans and staff are encouraged to take every day preventative actions to avoid being exposed to the virus: