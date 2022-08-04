Valle Drive-In theater unsure about re-opening following storm damage

After the deadly storms in early March, the Newton, IA staple isn't sure when they can re-open this year.

NEWTON, Iowa — The Valle Drive-In theater was damaged extensively in the severe tornadoes that hit parts of Iowa on March 5. The screen, fence, marque and building were all affected. Now, staff aren't sure when the theater will re-open.

Co-owner Jeff Namminga said in an email that they have some information from their insurance provider, but they can't decide when to open until they have estimates and timelines from contractors.