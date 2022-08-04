Valle Drive-In theater unsure about re-opening following storm damage

NEWTON, Iowa — The Valle Drive-In theater was damaged extensively in the severe tornadoes that hit parts of Iowa on March 5. The screen, fence, marque and building were all affected. Now, staff aren't sure when the theater will re-open.
Co-owner Jeff Namminga said in an email that they have some information from their insurance provider, but they can't decide when to open until they have estimates and timelines from contractors.
"We fully intend to reopen as soon as possible but are unfortunately not sure when that will be at this point," Namminga wrote.