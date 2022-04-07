Crews battle fire at vacant Valley West Inn in West Des Moines

Crews were called to the old Valley West Inn building near Westown Parkway and Valley West Drive.

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — First responders spent the overnight hours on the 4th of July battling a fire at a vacant building in West Des Moines.

The cause of that fire is still under investigation as of Monday morning.

The West Des Moines fire chief tells our team someone smelled smoke in the area.

When crews arrived, they found a fire in the hallway.

Firefighters didn't find anyone inside.

The building will be renovated into 144 apartments for those struggling with an extremely low income, homelessness or unforeseen housing barriers, Greater Des Moines Supportive Housing announced in a press release.