Body camera footage shows first responders at Valley West Inn fire

Body camera footage from West Des Moines Police Department shows their first minutes responding to the Valley West Inn fire in October and helping people to safety.

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Body camera footage from the West Des Moines Police Department shows a firsthand look at what first responders dealt with at the Valley West Inn fire the night of Oct. 5.

It shows police and firefighters helping get people to safety.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

The West Des Moines Fire Department rescued two dozen people from the burning building and transported two people to the hospital for injuries.

No one was killed.

The Red Cross offered its emergency services to 150-160 people because over 50 units were damaged in the fire.

Leslie Schaffer, executive director for the American Red Cross, Nebraska-Iowa region, said the people they helped were put in temporary hotels and then connected with other services.

"In some cases, people were able to connect with community resources that they did not know were available and so they're actually in a better place," said Nebraska-Iowa Region Red Cross Executive Director Leslie Schaffer. "Some people are in a better place than they were prior to the fire. That's a little unusual in recovery from disaster."

She said the nearly 160 people they helped are all working to get back on their feet.