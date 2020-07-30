Investigation underway into vandalism on part of High Trestle Trail

BOONE COUNTY, IOWA, Iowa — Editor note: The video above this story aired in May 2019.
Part of a popular central Iowa trail was vandalized, and there is now a search for answers.
Boone County Conservation posted on Facebook it happened on the High Trestle Trail, on the big creek bridge located near Violet Avenue.
Conservation leaders said there is paint spread from U Avenue to the Big Creek bridge which is roughly 3/4 of a mile.
Anybody with information is asked to contact the Boone County Park Ranger, Blayne Sunstrom at 515-230-9093 or email bsunstrom@boonecounty.iowa.gov.