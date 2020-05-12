VERIFY: Were the elderly tested during the major vaccine trials?

While participants in the 3 major vaccine trials included those 65 years and older, it's not clear to what extent had pre-existing conditions.

One Local 5 viewer asked "[h]ow much of any of the vaccines were tested on the elderly or elderly with pre-existing conditions?"

Let's start with the Pfizer vaccine. Overall, Pfizer and Biontech state their vaccine efficacy is 95%. In adults over 65 years old the rate is more than 94%.

Across Pfizer's overall study, which included more than 40,000 people, 41% were those aged 56-80. It's not clear how many of these had underlying conditions.

Now the Moderna vaccine. Their phase 3 trial involved 30,000 participants. They found their vaccine efficacy to be more than 94% and 100% against severe COVID-19. The study included more than 7,000 Americans over the age of 65. That's about 23%.

Lastly, the Astrazeneca vaccine, which has a 90% efficacy rate. This number comes from a trial with over 24,000 participants in the UK, Brazil, and South Africa. Trials are still being conducted in the United States.

Sill, in one Astrazeneca trial, the vaccine created fewer reactions in older adults compared to younger adults.