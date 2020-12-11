Verizon customers currently unable to call 911

You can still call your law enforcement's non-emergency number if 911 call fails.

POLK COUNTY, Iowa — Verizon Wireless is experiencing network issues which aren't allowing customers to dial 911, according to Des Moines police, Polk County Emergency Management Agency, and the Indianola Police Department.

Des Moines Police say about 350 Verizon towers across the country are experiencing the same issue. PCEMA says, however, the Polk County and Warren County outages are due to a fiber being cut in Des Moines, impacting LTE.

If your 911 call fails, here are the non-emergency numbers you should call for the time being:

City of Des Moines: 515-283-4811

Polk County Sheriff's Office: 515-286-3333

Western suburbs (West Des Moines, Clive, Urbandale, Waukee, Norwalk): 515-222-3321

Warren County Sheriff's Office: 515-961-1122

Indianola Police Department: 515-961-9400

