Verizon customers currently unable to call 911

POLK COUNTY, Iowa — Verizon Wireless is experiencing network issues which aren't allowing customers to dial 911, according to Des Moines police, Polk County Emergency Management Agency, and the Indianola Police Department.
Des Moines Police say about 350 Verizon towers across the country are experiencing the same issue. PCEMA says, however, the Polk County and Warren County outages are due to a fiber being cut in Des Moines, impacting LTE.
If your 911 call fails, here are the non-emergency numbers you should call for the time being:
- City of Des Moines: 515-283-4811
- Polk County Sheriff's Office: 515-286-3333
- Western suburbs (West Des Moines, Clive, Urbandale, Waukee, Norwalk): 515-222-3321
- Warren County Sheriff's Office: 515-961-1122
- Indianola Police Department: 515-961-9400
There's no timeline on when service will be restored to Verizon customers, but PCEMA says Verizon is aware of this issue and have called an emergency meeting to fix it.