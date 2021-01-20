Annual "Veterans Day on the Hill" pivots amid COVID-19 concerns

The event will now be streamed Wednesday at 10:30 am.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Amid the ongoing pandemic, event organizers continue to pivot to keep attendees safe. The Iowa Department of Veteran Affairs who will now stream their annual "Veterans Day on the Hill" event online.

This annual event gives veterans the opportunity to speak with lawmakers about what initiatives will be brought up during the 2021 legislature.

The event is Wednesday morning starting at 10:30.

You can watch live streamed event on the Department of Veteran Affairs Facebook page.