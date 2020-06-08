Vice President Mike Pence to visit Iowa next week

According to a release from the VP's office, Pence will be in Iowa on Thursday, Aug. 13.

In Des Moines, he will "deliver remarks on the Trump administration’s pro-growth agenda, the staunch rejection of socialist ideals, and the administration’s unwavering support of law enforcement."

After the event, Pence will attend and deliver remarks at a Heritage Action Town Hall to launch the “Fight for America” campaign.

The vice president will wrap up his visit with the Republican Party of Iowa state dinner.

This is not Pence's first visit to the state during the pandemic.

He attended a roundtable discussion with agricultural producers and grocery chain executives in May.