Victim identified in fatal Thanksgiving night hit-and-run in Des Moines

Police say they verified 68-year-old Jeffrey James Larson's identity after a welfare check on Saturday, Jan. 16.

DES MOINES, Iowa — EDITOR'S NOTE: The above video is from Nov. 27, 2020

Des Moines police have identified the man killed in a hit-and-run on Thanksgiving night.

68-year-old Jeffrey James Larson was hit by a car at the intersection of SE 14th Street and Watrous Avenue the night of Nov. 27, police said in a release.

He died from his injuries at MercyOne Des Moines Medical Center.

Police say they discovered Larson's identity after a welfare check on Saturday, Jan. 16. Officers were dispatched to the the 3400 block of SE 3rd Street after someone reported concerns for a neighbor that hadn't been seen for months with mail piling up.

After obtaining the resident's name and photo, they recognized Larson from a sketch created in December of the man killed in the hit-and-run crash. Larson's identity was later confirmed.

22-year-old Lim Bol Choul was behind the wheel of the SUV that fatally struck Larson, according to police.