Victim identified in fatal Thanksgiving night hit-and-run in Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa — EDITOR'S NOTE: The above video is from Nov. 27, 2020
Des Moines police have identified the man killed in a hit-and-run on Thanksgiving night.
68-year-old Jeffrey James Larson was hit by a car at the intersection of SE 14th Street and Watrous Avenue the night of Nov. 27, police said in a release.
He died from his injuries at MercyOne Des Moines Medical Center.
Police say they discovered Larson's identity after a welfare check on Saturday, Jan. 16. Officers were dispatched to the the 3400 block of SE 3rd Street after someone reported concerns for a neighbor that hadn't been seen for months with mail piling up.
After obtaining the resident's name and photo, they recognized Larson from a sketch created in December of the man killed in the hit-and-run crash. Larson's identity was later confirmed.
22-year-old Lim Bol Choul was behind the wheel of the SUV that fatally struck Larson, according to police.
The Des Moines native is charged with leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death and not having insurance. He was arrested in November.