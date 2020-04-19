x
Skip Navigation

Local 5 - weareiowa.com | Des Moines Local News & Weather | Des Moines, Iowa

local

Victim identified in Grimes death investigation

A 35-year-old woman was found dead in a Grimes home Sunday morning. The death is now being investigated.

GRIMES, Iowa — A woman was found dead inside her Grimes home Sunday. 

She has been identified as 35-year-old Melanie Scheuring.

Polk County Sheriff's deputies and medical personnel with the Johnston-Grimes Metropolitan Fire Department were called to 1405 NE Mockingbird Ln. around 7:45 Sunday morning.  Once inside, they found Scheuring unresponsive.

Scheuring's fiance, a 46-year-old man, was also in the house.

The scene is being investigated by the Iowa DCI and the criminal investigative division of the Polk County Sheriff's Office.  Detectives are interviewing potential witnesses, and evidence is being examined.

This is a developing story.

RELATED: Two suspects in deadly Christmas Day shooting in Coralville arrested in Kentucky

RELATED: Arrest made in homicide investigation in Des Moines' Merle Hay neighborhood from earlier this year