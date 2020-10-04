Victims identified in deadly Audubon County helicopter crash

Two people died in the crash in late March, the Audubon County Sheriff's Office said.

AUDUBON COUNTY, Iowa — The Audubon County Sheriff's Office has identified the two people, one of whom who once lived in Des Moines, who died following a helicopter crash in late March.

The sheriff's office announced that Ryan Doolittle of Minneapolis, along with a passenger, Benjamin Peterson, formerly of Des Moines, died in the fiery crash.

Peterson's father tells Local 5 his son lived in Mason City a few weeks before the crash,

Law enforcement said Petersen was employed by Western Ecosystem Tech, and they were performing an aerial wildlife survey of raptor nests in the area.

The helicopter was a 2004 R44 Raven II, registered to MN Helicopters, Inc of Sioux Falls, S.D. and leased by Ride the Sky Helicopters, Inc. also of Sioux Falls, S.D.

The NTSB and FAA continue to investigate.