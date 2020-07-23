x
Bond review hearing scheduled for Thursday for Viet Tran

Tran is charged with Dissemination of Intelligence Data.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Prosecutors and Viet Tran's attorneys will meet Thursday to determine if tran's bond should be lowered.

21-year-old Viet Tran is charged with Dissemination of Intelligence Data, a felony that carries a prison sentence of up to five years.

Three weeks ago on July 1st,  following a Black Lives Matter protest at the Iowa State Capitol, Tran showed our camera crew a document law enforcement used to arrest people. 

We used a few images of the document In our broadcast, and he was put in jail.

