The state-of-the-art river ship will make stops in the Quad Cities for years to come.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Viking Mississippi made its first stop in the Quad Cities Wednesday at River Heritage Park in Davenport.

The river ship began making stops in Iowa Tuesday when it docked in Dubuque before pulling ashore Wednesday in Davenport with another stop planned in Burlington.

The all-new vessel from Viking Cruise Lines began its maiden voyage on Sept. 3 in St. Paul, Minnesota, according to a news release from Visit Quad Cities. The vessel is scheduled to complete its first cruise when it arrives in St. Louis on Sept. 10.

The new destination-focused travel experience makes stops in seven states, with five cruise plans available to choose from, according to Viking Cruise Line's website.

Of the nearly 50 Quad City stops by national cruise lines this year, Viking Mississippi is the newest travel experience for those interested in traversing the mighty Mississippi.

The public was invited to welcome the first Viking Mississippi passengers to the Quad Cities. An opening ceremony and ribbon-cutting took place before passengers disembarked to explore the Quad Cities.

The travelers took tours highlighting Quad City attractions such as John Deere Pavillion, Deere-Wiman House and Butterworth Center, Figge Art Museum, Putnam Museum and Science Center, and Cinnamon Ridge Farms, in addition to guided biking and kayaking tours.

The five-deck Viking Mississippi can accommodate 386 guests in its 193 rooms. Passengers have access to numerous features and services including meals and guided tours.

The cruise schedule is subject to change at any time. No public tours will be given of the vessel.