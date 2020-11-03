Visitor restrictions in effect at Des Moines area hospitals in wake of COVID-19 outbreak

The decision is in an effort to protect patients and health care workers.

POLK COUNTY, Iowa — Visitor restrictions were announced at all Des Moines area hospitals on Wednesday in response to the growing number of cases of the coronavirus in Iowa.

There are now 13 confirmed cases of the disease in Iowa, with more tests pending.

Effective immediately, only primary caregivers will be allowed at Polk County hospitals. That includes parents/stepparents, spouse/significant other, and other defined caregiver. Exceptions may be made in certain situations and can be discussed with patient care teams.

Visitor restrictions, according to Polk County health officials, are temporary and could change in the future. All caregivers are required to wash hands with soap and water or use alcohol-based hand foam/gel upon entering and exiting patient’s room.

Several other agencies are taking precautions to protect their residents against the coronavirus. Nursing home facilities in the area are restricting access to residents as well.

As a precaution to protect the community, VA Central Iowa Health Care System Medical Center and Community-Based Outpatient Clinics are following the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommendations.

If an Iowa veteran has appointment scheduled within the next 14 days at any one of the facilities, and the veteran has traveled outside of the United States in the last 30 days or has been in contact with anyone who has traveled outside of the United States and the veteran has signs of illness, that individual needs to contact his or her VA medical provider ahead of a scheduled appointment.

VA Central Iowa HCS is recommending that any veteran who has a previously scheduled appointment to call ahead first. In some cases, appointments may either be conducted over the phone or utilizing the VA’s “Telehealth” technology or may be rescheduled.