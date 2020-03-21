Volunteers answering your tough 2-1-1 coronavirus questions

Volunteers have stepped in at such a crucial time.

DES MOINES, Iowa — As the coronavirus continues to spread, we are also seeing some good come out of it.

The willingness of central Iowans to help a faceless neighbor.

At the Human Services Building, people are working day and night to make sure any of your questions get answered.

Some of them, just volunteers

As of Friday morning, more than 1400 calls have been made to the 2-1-1 hotline.

"This is a great way to give back but it's also a great way to give our community peace of mind that the experts are handling it and they can answer any questions you have about COVID-19," Polk County Department of Health's Nola Aigner Davis said.

The United Way and the Polk County Department of Health have more than tripled the number of phone operators compared to past use.

"Central Iowans care about central Iowa. They want to help and so we are very happy to be in a position where we are coordinating efforts of a number of different organizations," Andy Tebockhorst with the United Way of Iowa said.

There are hospital nurses who are getting paid to take the calls, but there's another group just volunteering time.

"We also have school nurses in our community who are also helping answer those call lines. This isn't something they have to do but they want to volunteer to make sure our community is safe and have the updated information they need," Aigner Davis said.

People here in central Iowa sacrificing their time off just to help the rest of us.

"I think it's amazing and it really goes in the motto 'Iowa nice.' If you have the time and can dedicate it and you're willing, that just speaks volumes of you and volumes of our community. Thank you. We can't say enough, thank you for doing this for our community," Aigner Davis said.

Of the more than 1400 calls the hotline received in its first couple of days, Aigner Davis said just three had to go get further evaluation so it is certainly taking some stress of the healthcare system.