Vote in the first-ever virtual Beautiful Bulldog contest

The winner will be announced Tuesday on Facebook.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Even though the Drake Relays aren't taking place this spring due to the current pandemic, people are still showing off their photogenic bulldogs in Drake's Beautiful Bulldog contest.

This year, however, all judging has been taking place on the event's Facebook page.

The 41st battle of the bulldogs is down to their final two and it's a very tight race!

While all the contestants are cute as can be, there can only be one winner.