COVID-19 pandemic brings reduction in polling places on Election Day

IOWA, USA — Election Day 2020 is going to be different than years past. Because of the pandemic, you there's a good chance your polling place could change from previous elections.

The Secretary of State's Office has allowed counties to have fewer polling places this year. The reductions are both an effort to allow for as much social distancing as possible, while also making sure there are enough workers to properly staff the voting sites.

Some changes around central Iowa look like this:

Dallas County will be using 10 fewer polling locations, and moving some of the existing ones to larger places.

Madison County will have the same number of polling places as it did in 2016

Warren County is going from 31 polling locations to 22

Boone County will have two fewer locations

Marshall County will have three fewer locations

Jasper County is going from 14 locations to 20

Marion County will stay the same