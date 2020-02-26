x
Warmer weather in central Iowa creating muddy trails

Conservationists said riding or walking on muddy trails can ruin them.
Credit: Central Iowa Trail Association
Muddy trail

DES MOINES, Iowa — The nice stretch of weather central Iowa has experienced is also creating a downside for a major outdoor amenity. 

The Central Iowa Trail Association (CITA) is urging people to stay off muddy trails, and avoid further damage to them. 

The group posted pictures on Facebook of the impact the freeze/thaw cycle is having on paths, specifically Sycamore Trail 

Polk County Conservation said on its Facebook page riding or walking on muddy trails can leave ruts, contributes to erosion and creates hard-to-fix surfaces requiring hours of work. 

Leaders from the CITA tell Local 5 Sycamore Trails is owned by Polk County Conservation, but the CITA, along with local trail stewards, maintain it. 
Central Iowa Trail Association
The weather says YES but the trails say NOPE. That freeze/thaw cycle... is back. Instead of running, walking, or riding mud, we hear gravel will be 👌 Remember: Someone spent a lot of time building the trail that's now stuck to your bike. And we sort of <3 our volunteers and their hard work.
Muddy trail