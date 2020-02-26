DES MOINES, Iowa — The nice stretch of weather central Iowa has experienced is also creating a downside for a major outdoor amenity.
The Central Iowa Trail Association (CITA) is urging people to stay off muddy trails, and avoid further damage to them.
The group posted pictures on Facebook of the impact the freeze/thaw cycle is having on paths, specifically Sycamore Trail
Polk County Conservation said on its Facebook page riding or walking on muddy trails can leave ruts, contributes to erosion and creates hard-to-fix surfaces requiring hours of work.
Leaders from the CITA tell Local 5 Sycamore Trails is owned by Polk County Conservation, but the CITA, along with local trail stewards, maintain it.
Check out this gallery below of some pictures of muddy trails.