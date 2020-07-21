Ames police looking for armed robbery suspects

The Ames Police Dept. issued an arrest warrant for Cornelius Burton, 20, and Fabian Burse, 25, for first-degree robbery and assault.

AMES, Iowa — The Ames Police Department has issued arrest warrants for two men related to an armed robbery that happened at a Days Inn on July 10.

Police said 20-year-old Cornelius Burton and 25-year-old Fabian Burse, both of Ames, are wanted for first-degree robbery and assault.

The incident happened on Friday, July 10 around 5:15 a.m. the Days Inn located at 229 South Duff Avenue. Two victims reported that two men approached them in the parking lot of the hotel.

One suspect displayed a firearm and demanded money from the victims. The suspects then assaulted one of the victims, which caused minor injuries according to police.

Both victims were treated at Mary Greeley Medical Center.

UPDATE Press Release- Ames Police Charge Armed Robbery Suspects

Contact Det. Brook McPherson at 239-5313 if you know whereabouts of Cornelius Burton (white shirt) or Fabian Burse (gray sweatshirt). pic.twitter.com/uvNiyVHnms — Ames Police (@AmesPolice) July 21, 2020

The suspects fled the scene on foot.

Ames police continue to investigate the matter. Anyone with information regarding the incident is encouraged to call the Ames Police Dept. at 515-239-5133 or the anonymous tipline at 515-239-5533.