Warren Co. Courthouse project could see new developments Thursday

Business owners in Indianola's square say the empty lot in the middle of it has taken a lot of business away, and that they just want anything at all to change.

INDIANOLA, Iowa — A meeting is being held Thursday to discuss the future of the courthouse and jail in Warren County.

The Warren County Courthouse used to sit in the middle of Indianola's town square. But there hasn't been anything on that lot since the previous courthouse's demolition last year.

Voters in Warren County approved a $30 million bond for a new courthouse and jail to be built on the square back in 2018. Nothing has been built yet.

Local business owners whose establishments are located on the square say the lack of a courthouse has been bad for business.

"We got a lot of business from the courthouse," says Ashley Martin, owner of the Uncommon Grounds coffee shop located on the square. "I would love to have the courthouse back on the square and be able to get the business from that. That would be great."

A bid was put in this past summer for an 80,000-square foot building, but it was too much money for the tax levy approved by voters.

"They anticipate a debt levy of 95 cents," Board of Supervisors Chair Aaron Dekock said. "I worked with our financial advisor and I think our debt levy is going to be in the 86 cents, maybe 85 cent range."

But now, the Board of Supervisors is accepting bids again in the hopes of finding something more affordable. But a recent bid has proved to be similar, with an additional 4,000 square feet added to the basement.

With more discussion of the lot's future coming in just a couple days, local business owners say it's time for anything to get done.

"Honestly, at this point, I just want something to be done. Right now it's just a big eyesore," Martin said.