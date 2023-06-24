Iowa State Patrol: 2 people dead after Warren County crash Friday,

The three-car crash happened just before 5 p.m. Friday when a Chevy Silverado headed north on Highway 69 crossed the center line just north of 128th Avenue.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Two people are dead and two are injured following a Friday afternoon crash in Warren County, according to an Iowa State Patrol crash report.

After crossing the line into the south lanes, the vehicle side swept one truck and hit another head-on.

47-year-old Darrell Davisson, the driver of the truck that crossed over, died from his injuries on the scene. Iowa State Patrol said Davisson was not wearing his seatbelt.

The passenger in the truck that was hit head on, 29-year-old Paige Clark, also died on the scene. She was not wearing her seatbelt.

Two others were injured, with one sustaining serious injuries and another only minorly hurt.