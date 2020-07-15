Warren County uses temporary location for court, progress being made on new building

To allow for social distancing during the COVID-19 pandemic, court in Warren County is being held at the Warren County Administration Building.

INDIANOLA, Iowa — Warren County Court is temporarily being held at the Warren County Administration Building to allow for social distancing because of the novel coronavirus.

"From a cost standpoint, this makes the best sense for the county," Warren County Attorney Doug Eichholz said. "In addition, this is probably the biggest place that in at least Indianola that we can find to hold jury trials."

If you have to attend court, there are some new safety protocols in place.

"Masks will be required," Eichholz said. "They'll check in just like they would normally at any other court facility in the state, and then they'll be seated distance from other people."

The Administration Building has an old school auditorium, which is usually used for a congregate meal program.

That's now a delivery meal program because of the COVID-19 pandemic, so it opened up room to be used in other ways.

No telling how long the space will be used. That depends on the virus.

"We'll probably continue to use this at least until we go back to normal court, and I don't have any idea when that's going to be," Eichholz said.

As for the new courthouse, the county broke ground at the end of March.

"I was told this morning that the foundation walls should be done here shortly, and then we'll start to see steel erection going up in August," Eichholz said.

Voters approved a $30 million bond for a new courthouse and jail to be built in the town square in 2018.