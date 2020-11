The event includes interviews with political candidates, panel discussions and interviews set among the Des Moines Art Center's Black Stories Project.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Local 5's Sabrina Ahmed and MarKaus of DSMTV's "Sunday Supper" are hosting the Black America Forum 2020, asking the candidates vying for your vote questions important to Black Iowans.

Candidates will be asked how they plan to invest in the economic development, communities and safety of Black Iowans.

The forum will also include panel discussions and interviews set among the Des Moines Art Center's Black Stories Project.