WATCH LIVE: Gov. Reynolds gives updates on COVID-19 response in Iowa

Tuesday morning numbers from the Iowa Department of Public Health: 1,048 total positive cases, 26 deaths and 11,670 negative tests.

Gov. Kim Reynolds reported 341 Iowans have recovered from the virus.

Wednesday, April 8

Gov. Kim Reynolds will hold an 11 a.m. press conference at the State Emergency Operations Center in Johnston.

MidAmerican Energy Company donates $500,000 to local COVID-19 relief efforts

MidAmerican Energy Company announced its foundation will donate $500,000 to support local food insecurity relief and other COVID-19 related response efforts throughout its service area.

The money from the MidAmerican Energy Foundation is pledged to more than 30 organizations, like local food banks, community foundations and United Way agencies addressing hunger and other needs.

Des Moines Public Schools lays out plan for finishing year online

Des Moines Public Schools will complete the 2019-20 school year through distance learning starting next week for high school seniors, April 20 for other high school grades, and April 27 for all other students.

Metro Waste Authority postpones some spring clean-ups

The Metro Waste Authority wants metro residents to know that some spring clean-ups are postponed due to COVID-19.

As of Wednesday, the communities to postpone spring clean-up events are:

Altoona

Bondurant

Clive

Des Moines

Grimes

Johnston

Mitchellville

Pleasant Hill

Runnells

Urbandale

West Des Moines

Large items that need to be thrown out can be brought to the Metro Park East Landfill, which is open regular hours. More information about how the Metro Waste Authority is handling the COVID-19 crisis can be found by clicking/tapping here.