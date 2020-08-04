WATCH LIVE: Gov. Reynolds gives updates on COVID-19 response in Iowa

Local 5 is gathering the latest information on COVID-19 as it develops.
There are now 1,048 positive cases in the state, according to the Iowa Department of Public Heatlh. One additional death reported Tuesday morning brings the total to 26 deaths in the state.
11,670 Iowans have tested negative for the coronavirus.
Gov. Kim Reynolds reported 341 Iowans have recovered from the virus.
Wednesday, April 8
Gov. Kim Reynolds will hold an 11 a.m. press conference at the State Emergency Operations Center in Johnston.
MidAmerican Energy Company donates $500,000 to local COVID-19 relief efforts
MidAmerican Energy Company announced its foundation will donate $500,000 to support local food insecurity relief and other COVID-19 related response efforts throughout its service area.
The money from the MidAmerican Energy Foundation is pledged to more than 30 organizations, like local food banks, community foundations and United Way agencies addressing hunger and other needs.
Des Moines Public Schools lays out plan for finishing year online
Des Moines Public Schools will complete the 2019-20 school year through distance learning starting next week for high school seniors, April 20 for other high school grades, and April 27 for all other students.
Metro Waste Authority postpones some spring clean-ups
The Metro Waste Authority wants metro residents to know that some spring clean-ups are postponed due to COVID-19.
As of Wednesday, the communities to postpone spring clean-up events are:
- Altoona
- Bondurant
- Clive
- Des Moines
- Grimes
- Johnston
- Mitchellville
- Pleasant Hill
- Runnells
- Urbandale
- West Des Moines
Large items that need to be thrown out can be brought to the Metro Park East Landfill, which is open regular hours. More information about how the Metro Waste Authority is handling the COVID-19 crisis can be found by clicking/tapping here.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends frequent hand washing, avoiding close contact and staying home if you are sick as main areas of focus for prevention and containment of COVID-19.
