Water conservation plan adopted in Huxley

HUXLEY, Iowa — The Huxley City Council has adopted a water conservation plan in the community.
Leaders said the council may declare a water conservation emergency whenever the supply of water or water system facilities are found to be inadequate.
The city posted more information about what the water conservation plan covers on Facebook Wednesday.
Among the restrictions includes limits on watering lawns or other outside vegetation. There are also rules on the filling of private swimming pools.
