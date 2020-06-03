x
Water rates set to increase in Bondurant next month

City leaders blame an increase in wholesale prices
BONDURANT, Iowa — People in Bondurant will soon pay a little more for their water use. 

Beginning next month, the city is planning to raise the water availability fee to $6.45 per month. They said it's due to a rise in the wholesale price of water, which they buy from Des Moines Water Works. 

The increase will take effect April 1. 

They said the water usage fee will increase to $6.45 per 1,000 gallons.

Bondurant leaders said the city contracts out to Des Moines Water Works, and the increase that utility has made has affected nearby cities like Pleasant Hill and Windsor Heights. 

City officials said they will try to keep costs low or delay future rate changes. 