x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Local 5 - weareiowa.com | Des Moines Local News & Weather | Des Moines, Iowa

Local News

2 dead after crash in eastern Iowa

Iowa State Patrol says the accident remains under investigation.
Credit: KCEN

Two people are dead and another person is injured after a wrong-way, head-on crash on an eastern Iowa interstate highway. 

The accident happened late Saturday on Interstate 80 near Walcott. 

The Iowa State Patrol said a 1999 Chrysler Concorde was traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes when it struck an Infiniti QX60. 

The driver of the Concorde, 30-year-old Amanda Lin Countryman of Compton, Illinois, was killed, along with 28-year-old Connor Reisenbigler of New York City. 

The driver of the Infiniti, 27-year-old John Martin Keane of the Bronx, New York, was hospitalized but his condition was not released. 

The patrol says the accident remains under investigation.

RELATED: Fired Tyson boss says COVID office pool was a 'morale boost'

RELATED: After naming Nashville bombing suspect, focus turns to motive