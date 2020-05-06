Waterloo plant to pay $80K for 2019 spill that hurt worker

Hydrite Chemical will pay the civil penalty, the EPA said.

WATERLOO, Iowa — A Waterloo chemical plant will pay a nearly $80,000 civil penalty to settle violations of federal Clean Air Act following a spill last year that hurt a worker there.

The federal Environmental Protection Agency says Hydrite Chemical has also taken necessary steps to return its facility to compliance. In April 2019, a worker received burns from liquid sulfur that spilled as it was being unloaded from a tanker rail car.