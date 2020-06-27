Waukee graduation continues with social distancing

With so many other events getting canceled, this one for Waukee seniors is going to happen.

WAUKEE, Iowa — As we push more into summer, metro area high schools are trying to make large scale graduations work.

But what will it look like for those attending?

At Waukee High School, the chairs are set. Only they take up the entire football field.

"We're trying to be, to model what we think are the appropriate guidelines that have been given to us from health officials," Waukee principal Cary Justmann said.

Tomorrow, more than 600 grads will take the stage to get their diploma.

"This is the way to celebrate with their families and with their peers of 13 years of hard work," Justmann said.

But in this time of social distancing, how are local high schools preparing for such a huge ceremony?

"Being outside helps a lot, we feel there's a comfort level in being outside and being able to move the chairs 6 feet apart. We had people measuring from one to the other," Justmann said.

In the stands, parents only to keep it under the 50 percent capacity threshold.

The Department of Public Health reminds you to keep your distance.

"Even though it's traditionally a time where you want to hug people and shake hands, please refrain from that," Justmann said.

But the pomp will go on, even through the difficult circumstance.

"We have teachers that are stepping up so it's been a rally for our staff and our adults to take care of our kids," Justmann said.

Justmann said they are not requiring masks though they are heavily encouraging everyone wear them.

A few other graduations taking place tomorrow around the metro including Johnston and Valley, so it will be interesting to see how things go as these are really the first large scale outdoor graduations in the area.