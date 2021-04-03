Waukee High School students shine a bright light on ProStart Programs and the hospitality industry

Events like this are possible because of the Future Ready Iowa Initiative, guiding students to degrees and profitable careers in the state

DES MOINES, Iowa — Students from across Iowa converged in Des Moines to compete for the title of State Champion at the Iowa ProStart Invitational hosted by the Iowa Restaurant Association Education Foundation. Student teams prepare a three-course meal in 60 minutes and then are critiqued on teamwork, skills, taste, and more. The ultimate goal is to win the state champion title, but for the Iowa Restaurant Association Education Foundation, their ultimate goal is to highlight the opportunities in the restaurant and hospitality industry.

"Young people are super important for our restaurant industry operators. We want to make sure they know that we have a place for them," states May Schaben, Executive Director of the IRAEF.

Representing the Midwest, students from Waukee High School competed with their ProStart team.

"I'm really excited about our dishes and working with our team. We've worked really hard on our dishes and I think we are going to wow the judges today," declares Waukee High School senior, Zoe Scuffham.

There are many exceptional skills that are taught with the ProStart program besides just how to properly cook a meal.

"The skills that are taught in a ProStart classroom, in a family consumer sciences classroom, are the skills that students need to succeed in life," states May Schaben, IRAEF.