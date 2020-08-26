Over 4,000 customers without power, schools dismissing early in Waukee following power outage

4,276 customers were without power as of 1:50 p.m., according to MidAmerican Energy.

Thousands are without power in Waukee after multiple outages were reported Wednesday afternoon near the intersection of Warrior Lane and W Hickman Road.

According to MidAmerican Energy's online Outage Map, 4,276 customers were without power as of 1:50 p.m.

"If you encounter an intersection with dark traffic signals, proceed as if it is a four-way stop," the city said in an advisory. "The intersections of Florence and L.A. Grant Parkway and University and L.A. Grant Parkway are currently dark."

The City is aware that there is a power outage affecting about 4,200 customers. @MidAm_EnergyCo is responding, however, at this time an expected restoration timeline is unknown. To check in on the outage, you can visit https://t.co/njezz4aqRT or call 1-888-427-5632. — City of Waukee (@CityofWaukee) August 26, 2020

The Waukee Community School District has announced that sixth through 12th graders will be dismissed at 2 p.m. Wednesday and elementary students at 3 p.m.

Buses are expected to run close to their normal schedule.