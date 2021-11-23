Handgun confiscated from Waukee student Tuesday afternoon, police say

Police now have the weapon. The student was taken to a juvenile detention facility.

WAUKEE, Iowa — A Waukee student is in a "juvenile detention facility" after a school resource officer confiscated a handgun from their bag Tuesday afternoon, according to the Waukee Police Department.

A release from the department says a school resource officer working at Timberline School responded to a student "potentially carrying a dangerous weapon on school grounds." School staff then told the officer about the possibility of a gun being in a student's backpack.

Officials searched the backpack and located a handgun. Police say the student didn't make any threats against anyone, however, the student said he had the weapon for "self-protection regarding a non-school related matter."

Police now have the weapon. The student was taken to a juvenile detention facility, the release says.

Parents received the following statement from Principal Adam Shockey on Tuesday about the incident:

"Today, a situation unfolded in which a gun was discovered at Timberline School. The School Resource Officer was on campus and responded to the situation immediately. Staff members advised the Officer that there was possibly a gun in a student’s backpack. The backpack was searched and a handgun was found.

"There were no threats made against anyone by the student who advised he had it for self-protection in a non-school-related matter. The weapon is in the custody of the Waukee Police Department, and the student was transported to a juvenile detention facility. We understand students may have questions and concerns and we'll make our counselors and staff available to any families. Thank you for your continued support and partnership."

