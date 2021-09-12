Waukee Police: Missing teen found, safe

WAUKEE, Iowa — Update (Sept. 12 at 10:11 p.m.):
Gideon Tay Tarr has been found and is safe, according to the Waukee Police Department.
Original story:
The Waukee Police Department is asking for help finding 13-year-old Gideon Tay Tarr.
Police said Gideon left his home on foot between 8 and 10 p.m. Saturday. He was last seen by his mom and was wearing a navy blue t-shirt and dark basketball shirts.
If you see Gideon or have information about where he might be, please call Waukee Police at 515-978-7979 or Westcom Dispatch at 515-222-3321.
