Waukee Police Department investigating 1-year-old child's death as a homicide

WAUKEE, Iowa — Waukee police are investigating the death of a child as a homicide, the department said Friday.

Police found an unresponsive 1-year-old at a Waukee residence around 10 a.m. Thursday while responding to an "unknown problem". It's unclear how they were alerted of the emergency at the house.

Responders attempted to resuscitate the child, but it did not work.

In a Thursday press release, Waukee police shared that they wanted to "express our heartfelt condolences to the family and friends impacted by this tragic event. Our dedicated first responders are also grappling with the emotional toll of their involvement in this incident."

The child's body was sent to the Office of the Iowa State Medical Examiner for an autopsy.

"As a result and to maintain the integrity of the investigation, no additional information will be released until/unless formal criminal charges are filed," Waukee PD wrote in their release.