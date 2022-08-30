Waukee police identify bodies found inside home Monday morning

Police say this is an apparent murder-suicide and poses no threat to the public.

WAUKEE, Iowa — Two people were found dead in a Waukee home Monday morning, according to the Waukee Police Department.

Police say they responded to the 2600 block of Abbott Drive for an unknown problem Monday at 10:36 a.m.

Officers located two bodies upon arrival, later identified as 39-year-old Jennifer Greimann and 50-year-old Dev Puri.

Greimann was a nurse practitioner with UnityPoint Health in Des Moines, while Puri was a radiation oncologist with MercyOne Des Moines Medical Center.

UnityPoint said in a statement:

"We are deeply saddened to learn of the loss of our colleague and friend, Jennifer Greimann. Jennifer was a nurse practitioner in our UnityPoint Health – Des Moines Center for Liver Disease and had just recently celebrated her 17th anniversary with our organization. She began her career as a medical/surgical nurse working on an inpatient unit at Iowa Methodist Medical Center. For the last four years, she worked in our Center for Liver Disease as an advanced registered nurse practitioner. She was an amazing healthcare provider as she cared deeply for her patients. We will miss her smile, humor and friendship. Our thoughts and prayers are with her family during this incredibly difficult time."

"We are greatly saddened by the sudden loss of radiation oncologist Dev Puri, MD. We pray that God’s healing love surrounds us all in this time of pain and sadness," MercyOne said in a statement.

Police say this is an apparent murder-suicide and poses no threat to the public. More information will be released after autopsies are completed, Waukee PD said.