Waukee resident connecting his community through running

Just because you're cooped up a home doesn't mean you can't stay active.

WAUKEE, Iowa — COVID-19 has most of us cooped up in our homes, but a Waukee resident is getting out and about to try to connect his community.

Most of us have been doing a lot of working from home sitting on the couch.

But sitting here at home doesn't mean you cant be active.

How about using something like running to connect a community?

A Waukee man is doing just that, running from home to home around the metro trying to encourage people to get out and stay active.

So far he's visited more than 50 families, sometimes running more than a half marathon at a time.

"I feel good about seeing people so why don't I expand this and go a little further enough that people will like it and get in on what I'm doing," Bikal Adhikari said.

That's a good way to make the best of a bad situation.