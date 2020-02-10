Waukee students create robots while learning from home

These students are staying creative an innovative while staying off screens.

WAUKEE, Iowa — Children are spending record breaking amounts of time on technology thanks to Covid-19 and remote learning.

Angelita Gumm has challenged her two kids, that attend a Waukee elementary school, to spend an hour or two aware from the computer screen.

There names are Lilia and Weston.

They came up with a moving robot that is made out of boxes and electric toy cars.

"After their school day is done they don’t get personal devices for an hour or so after classes," said Gumm. "This is one of their creations after tech time.”

The robots are named Robecca and Robodog.