Waukee's first Target to open as part of $132 million entertainment center development

WAUKEE, Iowa — It's official: Waukee is getting a Target.

As part of the $132 million Waukee Towne Center development, a 148,000-square-foot Target will open at 900 SE Laurel St. in the Des Moines suburb.

"I can confirm Target has plans to open the Waukee store. We’re excited to bring an easy, safe and convenient shopping experience to new guests in the community with this new Target store ... As we get closer to opening the store, we’ll have more specific details to share – including how the shopping experience will be tailored to serve local guests and the grand opening date," a Target spokesperson told Local 5.

The Waukee Towne Center will be a 62-acre "lifestyle center" full of amenities and entertainment options, including restaurants, an ice-skating rink, 8-acre lake and plenty of dining and shopping venues. Target is expected to be the center's anchor tenant.

“As Waukee grows, our residents expect a variety of dining, shopping and entertainment options within the community. The City Council and I are pleased to have Target and the rest of Waukee Towne Center coming to Waukee, fulfilling a longtime request of many residents and enabling residents to shop closer to home.” Mayor Courtney Clarke.