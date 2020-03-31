Ways to volunteer during the COVID-19 pandemic

Even among the pandemic, there's no shortage of volunteer work to go around.

The COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in the shutting down of what seems like most of the country. But even with all the closures, there are still plenty of opportunities to volunteer.

There are still several "essential businesses" that are remaining open. CDC guidelines say these businesses are in constant need of cleaning. Some places, like the Animal Rescue League, are turning to volunteers to make sure their space is as clean as possible for the animals and the employees.

Some volunteer jobs don't even require you to leave your house. Medical centers, like the McFarland Clinic and the Mary Greeley Medical Center in Ames, are also looking for volunteers to make masks from home.