Ways to volunteer during the COVID-19 pandemic

Even among the pandemic, there's no shortage of volunteer work to go around.
Credit: AP
Volunteer Chad Bush passes out bottles of hand sanitizer at the Foundry Distilling Co., Friday, March 20, 2020, in West Des Moines, Iowa. The company produced the hand sanitizer and made it available to the community at no charge in response to the coronavirus outbreak. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

The COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in the shutting down of what seems like most of the country.  But even with all the closures, there are still plenty of opportunities to volunteer.

There are still several "essential businesses" that are remaining open.  CDC guidelines say these businesses are in constant need of cleaning.  Some places, like the Animal Rescue League, are turning to volunteers to make sure their space is as clean as possible for the animals and the employees.

Some volunteer jobs don't even require you to leave your house.  Medical centers, like the McFarland Clinic and the Mary Greeley Medical Center in Ames, are also looking for volunteers to make masks from home.

There are plenty of other opportunities to go around as well.  For a complete list of available volunteer work across central Iowa, click here.

