WDSM employee had possible exposure to coronavirus

The person works at Athene in West Des Moines

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Athene, a retirement company here in West Des Moines, released a statement Friday night stating an employee of there's may have been in contact with a person who was confirmed to have the coronavirus.

“We recently learned of an Athene employee in West Des Moines who may have been exposed to a person with a confirmed coronavirus case this week. Out of an abundance of caution, we asked employees who work in the same facility to work from home on Friday, March 13 so we can further limit exposure and disinfect the building per CDC guidelines on top of our enhanced cleaning protocol. We are taking appropriate precautions to protect all our stakeholders, including our employees, to ensure we are able to maintain the high level of service our customers deserve," an Athene spokesperson said.

The building was cleaned and disinfected Friday, following proper CDC guidelines.

The employees started working from home Friday and there are no confirmed cases of anyone in the building having the coronavirus.

The name of the employee has not been released.

This is being done out of an abundance of caution by the company to ensure the safety of its employees and the general public.