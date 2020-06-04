'We are going to hold Iowans accountable to what I have ordered': More businesses closed to slow the spread of COVID-19

No shelter-in-place order has been issued by the governor, but additional businesses deemed "non-essential" are ordered closed until April 30.

Gov. Kim Reynolds is ordering more Iowa businesses to close until April 30 in an attempt to slow the spread of COVID-19 in the state.

"I know that I've asked a lot of Iowans over the course of the last month, and today, I'm asking more," Reynolds said at a press conference Monday morning.

Reynolds signed a new proclamation Monday extending the State Public Health Emergency Declaration, ordering additional business closures and relaxing additional regulations to support the state's efforts to combat the coronavirus.

"We are going to hold Iowans accountable to what I have ordered," Reynolds said.

Additional businesses that must close their doors by 8 a.m. on Tuesday, April 7 are:

Malls

Tobacco or vaping stores

Toy, gaming, music, instrument, movie, or adult entertainment stores



Social and fraternal clubs, including those at golf courses



Bingo halls, bowling alleys, pool halls, arcades, and amusement parks



Museums, libraries, aquariums, and zoos



Race tracks and speedway.



Roller or ice skating rinks and skate parks



Outdoor or indoor playgrounds or children’s play centers



Campgrounds

Additionally, all unsolicited door-to-door sales are prohibited.

Read the full proclamation below.

The new proclamation also calls on law enforcement to enforce these mitigation efforts. A violation of the orders could mean a simple misdemeanor charges, but officials said it could be worse.

"Your actions may needlessly place Iowans at risk," Iowa Department of Public Safety Commissioner Stephan Bayens said.

Bayens also said officers don't want to arrest or cite anyone, but they will if they have to.

"Law enforcement will take reason and measured steps if needed to do so," Bayens stated. "However, we are asking Iowans to take their responsibility seriously and police themselves so we can conserve our law enforcement resources for those who truly need it."

As of Monday morning, three more Iowans have died from COVID-19 complications, pushing the total number of deaths in the state to 25. There are 946 positive cases and 10,653 negative tests.

99 are hospitalized from the coronavirus as of Sunday night. A total of 284 patients have recovered from COVID-19.

"I believe that most Iowans are being responsible, but I need every Iowan to take responsibility," Reynolds said. "This week is critical. Stay home. The best way to avoid the virus or stop spreading the virus is to stay home as much as possible."