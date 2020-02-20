We’ve launched a new website and app. Download now!

Since you’re reading this, you’ve already noticed our new look. And if you have our old app, you’ll need to download a new one. Let us tell you more about it.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Today’s a big day for WOI and CW Iowa 23. We’ve launched two new digital products: a new app and a new website.

If you had our old app, it will no longer update for iPhones. You’ll need to go to the app store and download the new one.

Our new app has:

Alerts: Receiving breaking news alerts, plus hyper-local weather alerts based on your location

Receiving breaking news alerts, plus hyper-local weather alerts based on your location Favorites: Pick the topics that you want to follow

Pick the topics that you want to follow Local Weather: In addition to the We Are Iowa's Most Accurate Weather Forecast, you can set a personalized forecast for your location

In addition to the We Are Iowa's Most Accurate Weather Forecast, you can set a personalized forecast for your location Live Video: Watch our newscasts on the go, and stream live breaking news updates

Watch our newscasts on the go, and stream live breaking news updates Closings & Delays: Get information on school closings and delays as they happen

Get information on school closings and delays as they happen Sharing: Send stories and videos directly to your friends and family

Send stories and videos directly to your friends and family Social Media: See tweets from our weather team and other WOI reporters directly on the app

The We Are Iowa app is updated regularly, so that we can make it better for you. For the best experience, we encourage you to turn on automatic updates to make sure you get all of the latest features and improvements. The We Are Iowa app is optimized for the following devices and operating systems:

iPhone XS & XR using operating system 12.0.1 and above

iPhone 6s, 7, 7+, 8, 8+, X, iPad Pro 12.9", iPad Air 2, iPad Mini 4 using operating system 11.4.1 and above

Android Samsung Galaxy S9, Pixel 3 using operating system 9.1.0 “Pie” and above

Android Samsung Galaxy S9, S8+ using operating system 8.1.0 “Oreo” and above

Android Samsung Galaxy S8, S7 Edge and S7 using operating system 7.1.2 “Nougat” and above

Our website also has a fresh look. We've updated our design, but all the content that you love is still there. You can find weather forecasts, live newscasts and more.

As with any change, there will probably be things you like (maybe love?) and maybe don’t like that much at all. That’s why we want to hear from you.