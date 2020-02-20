We’ve launched a new website and app. Download now!

DES MOINES, Iowa — Today’s a big day for WOI and CW Iowa 23. We’ve launched two new digital products: a new app and a new website.
If you had our old app, it will no longer update for iPhones. You’ll need to go to the app store and download the new one.
Our new app has:
- Alerts: Receiving breaking news alerts, plus hyper-local weather alerts based on your location
- Favorites: Pick the topics that you want to follow
- Local Weather: In addition to the We Are Iowa's Most Accurate Weather Forecast, you can set a personalized forecast for your location
- Live Video: Watch our newscasts on the go, and stream live breaking news updates
- Closings & Delays: Get information on school closings and delays as they happen
- Sharing: Send stories and videos directly to your friends and family
- Social Media: See tweets from our weather team and other WOI reporters directly on the app
The We Are Iowa app is updated regularly, so that we can make it better for you. For the best experience, we encourage you to turn on automatic updates to make sure you get all of the latest features and improvements. The We Are Iowa app is optimized for the following devices and operating systems:
- iPhone XS & XR using operating system 12.0.1 and above
- iPhone 6s, 7, 7+, 8, 8+, X, iPad Pro 12.9", iPad Air 2, iPad Mini 4 using operating system 11.4.1 and above
- Android Samsung Galaxy S9, Pixel 3 using operating system 9.1.0 “Pie” and above
- Android Samsung Galaxy S9, S8+ using operating system 8.1.0 “Oreo” and above
- Android Samsung Galaxy S8, S7 Edge and S7 using operating system 7.1.2 “Nougat” and above
Our website also has a fresh look. We've updated our design, but all the content that you love is still there. You can find weather forecasts, live newscasts and more.
As with any change, there will probably be things you like (maybe love?) and maybe don’t like that much at all. That’s why we want to hear from you.
Send your feedback to news@weareiowa.com so we can make this the best experience for you.