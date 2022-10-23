2 hospitalized after Saturday night Webster City stabbing, police say

Police say the stabbing occurred at approximately 10:25 p.m. at 1544 Superior Street Saturday. No one on the scene could identify or describe the attackers.

WEBSTER CITY, Iowa — Two men are in the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after being stabbed in Webster City Saturday night, according to Webster City police.

Police say the stabbing occurred at approximately 10:25 p.m. at 1544 Superior Street.

There was more than one suspect in the stabbing, but no one on the scene could identify the attackers or provide a description of them, police said.

The two victims, whose names are being withheld during investigation, went to Van Diest Medical Center for treatment before being transferred to Des Moines for advanced care.

Police say it is believed to be an isolated incident, and there is no threat to the community.

If you have any information about the stabbing or identity of those involved, police ask you to contact the Webster City Police Department at (515) 832-9166.

Information can also be given to the Hamilton County Crimestoppers tip line at (515) 832-8437 or online at P3TIPS.com.

