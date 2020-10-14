Webster County Sheriff: Body found near Fort Dodge, criminal activity not suspected

WEBSTER COUNTY, Iowa — Law enforcement in Webster County have found a male body in a field near Fort Dodge, but do not believe he was the victim of a criminal act.
According to a release from the sheriff's office, the body was located Tuesday morning in a corn field south of Fort Dodge.
"Due to the condition of the body a positive identification was not immediately determined," the release states.
An autopsy will be conducted on the body.
"The person located does not appear to be a victim of criminal activity," the release continues. "There is not any danger to the citizens of Webster County."