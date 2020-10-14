Webster County Sheriff: Body found near Fort Dodge, criminal activity not suspected

The public is not in danger and an autopsy on the body is pending, according to the sheriff's office.

WEBSTER COUNTY, Iowa — Law enforcement in Webster County have found a male body in a field near Fort Dodge, but do not believe he was the victim of a criminal act.

According to a release from the sheriff's office, the body was located Tuesday morning in a corn field south of Fort Dodge.

"Due to the condition of the body a positive identification was not immediately determined," the release states.

An autopsy will be conducted on the body.