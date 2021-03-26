Webster County opening up vaccinations to general public next week

Beginning Monday, Iowans 16 and older can call or make an appointment online through the local public health department.

WEBSTER COUNTY, Iowa — Webster County Health Department leaders announced Friday they have moved through enough people so far to open up coronavirus vaccine appointments to anyone who wants one. That's a week ahead of the schedule Gov. Kim Reynolds set for the entire state.

Beginning Monday at 1 p.m., any Iowan above the age of 16 can register for a vaccine appointment with WCHD. Appointments will not be made for that first day, but for future mass vaccination clinics in the county.

The county health department is allocated 1,700 doses of the vaccine each week. Director Kari Prescott said her staff will set aside some of that shipment to continue vaccinating those in priority populations, such as homebound residents, manufacturing agencies, and educators.

“We will continue to take care of our priority populations,” Prescott said in a Facebook post. “If you feel that we’ve missed you as a priority in 1B, please give our agency a call. I believe that this is the right decision for our residents and for Webster County.”

Anyone in the state can sign up for an appointment through Webster County, you don't need to live in the county.

The general public can call 515-227-7104 for an appointment—only two appointments per call—or schedule one online.