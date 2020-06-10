Staff member at West Des Moines schools dies from COVID-19

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — The West Des Moines Community School District is shaken after a staff member died from complications of the coronavirus.
The district announced the death of Jennifer Crawford, a classroom assistant at Indian Hills via email Monday night.
Employee and Family Resources (EFR) will be available for both students and staff members, the district said.
Funeral information will be shared throughout the district as soon as they have it, but due to COVID-19 restrictions, the District encourages sending cards to the school, which they will pass along to Crawford's family.